$25.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce $25.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.57 billion to $27.75 billion. Chevron posted sales of $36.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $101.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.37 billion to $110.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $102.86 billion to $134.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,730,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

