28,489 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. 1,676,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.85.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

