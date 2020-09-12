291,728 Shares in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000. Future Healthcare of America accounts for about 0.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Future Healthcare of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Future Healthcare of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Future Healthcare of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Future Healthcare of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Future Healthcare of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Future Healthcare of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:FUTU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. 640,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,624. Future Healthcare of America has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.90 target price (up previously from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

