$38.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce sales of $38.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $38.65 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $37.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $159.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $160.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $165.24 billion to $169.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. 1,481,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after buying an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

