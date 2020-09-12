43,153 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

CCI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.59. 1,260,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

