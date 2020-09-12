$441.09 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to post sales of $441.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.38 million and the highest is $443.80 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $428.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $114,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 385,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

