639,770 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Softbank Group Corp

Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,467,000. Paypal comprises approximately 0.6% of Softbank Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Softbank Group Corp owned about 0.05% of Paypal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,427. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

