$7.85 Million in Sales Expected for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post sales of $7.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will report full year sales of $63.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $71.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.95 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $171.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 61,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,423. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

