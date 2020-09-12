$85.36 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $85.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $88.75 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $71.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $333.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $343.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.86 million, with estimates ranging from $295.90 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Wedbush began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $603.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,258 shares of company stock worth $367,931 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 23.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.