8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Position Lifted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931,079 shares during the quarter. 8X8 makes up approximately 5.9% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 11.44% of 8X8 worth $190,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,924.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 311,318 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,717,000 after buying an additional 137,342 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

