Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AAN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

AAN stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

