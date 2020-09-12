Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $185,161.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including CoinPlace, ZBG, Hotbit and DDEX. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.04914466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00053589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, YoBit, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, ZBG and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

