Accident Compensation Corp Sells 10,582 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Accident Compensation Corp cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 6,765,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,583. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.