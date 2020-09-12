AdEx Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.04914466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00053589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.