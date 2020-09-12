Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $13.90 on Friday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

