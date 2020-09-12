AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities lowered shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0712 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AEGON by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in AEGON by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.