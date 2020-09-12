Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $540.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit