Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $540.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 246,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

