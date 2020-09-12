Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $68.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $406,623. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

