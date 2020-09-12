Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $81.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. Analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $406,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 255,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after buying an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 502,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

