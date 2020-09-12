Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15,830.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $9,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.