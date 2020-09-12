Alimentation Couche-Tard’s (ANCUF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.