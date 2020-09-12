Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.08.

ALGT opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $217,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

