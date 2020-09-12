Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ALBKY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Alpha Bank has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.57.
Alpha Bank Company Profile
