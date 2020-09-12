Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALBKY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Alpha Bank has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.57.

Alpha Bank Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

