Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 778.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,520.72. 1,595,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,042.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

