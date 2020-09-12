AlphaValue Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

