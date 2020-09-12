Altria Group Inc (MO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 on October 9th

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 39.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

