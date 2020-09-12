Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMCR. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

