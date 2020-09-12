American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

AHOTF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

