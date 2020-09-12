American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in August

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,973,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LIACF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,429. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering a series of 98 placer claims comprising a total of 7,840 acres in Esmerelda County, Nevada; and Tonopah Lithium claims that comprise 200 lode claims covering an area of 4,000 acres located northeast of Tonopah Nevada.

