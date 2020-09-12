American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in August

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,973,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LIACF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,429. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21.
American Lithium Company Profile
