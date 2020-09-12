AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AMS AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

