Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,410. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.