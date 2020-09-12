Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $563.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $565.99 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $13.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,043.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $492.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.45 million to $581.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.37 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $3,556,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $14,884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,770,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,709,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,211. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

