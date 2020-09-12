Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $563.53 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $563.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.00 million and the highest is $565.99 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $13.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,043.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $492.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.45 million to $581.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.37 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $3,556,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $14,884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,770,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,709,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,211. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit