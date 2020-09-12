Analysts Anticipate PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to Post $1.71 EPS

Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.11 to $13.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

