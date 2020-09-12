Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post $1.71 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $436,405.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period.

SYNA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,352. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.