Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 995,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,934. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

