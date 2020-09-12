Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.70. 9,626,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,859. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

