ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has decreased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 15,414,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,491,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.