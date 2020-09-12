Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. 1,336,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.13. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

