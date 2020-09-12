Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a $96.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple from $87.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.64.

Apple stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,941.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

