Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.60 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,941.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

