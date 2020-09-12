Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.13.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Aptiv by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.