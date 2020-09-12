ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

AGGZF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28.

