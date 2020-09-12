Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Coverage Initiated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARNGF. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.65.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

