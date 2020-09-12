Argus Downgrades Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Hold

Sep 12th, 2020

Argus lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.39.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 70,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

