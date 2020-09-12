ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASBFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

