Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ARGGY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

