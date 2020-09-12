AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.21) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,200 ($120.21) to GBX 9,300 ($121.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,429 ($110.14) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,460.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,105.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.