Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
