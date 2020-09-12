Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

