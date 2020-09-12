Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

