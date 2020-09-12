AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €17.26 ($20.31) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.43 and its 200 day moving average is €18.84. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

