AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €17.26 ($20.31) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.43 and its 200 day moving average is €18.84. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit